Alex Gonzaga, JC de Vera start filming new comedy movie

MANILA – Cameras have started rolling for the upcoming movie of Alex Gonzaga and JC de Vera.

Photos showing the two stars at work were shared by TinCan Films on Facebook on Wednesday.

“Hindi na ide-deny pa, totoo ngang #AlexGonzagaisENTITLED,” TinCan Films wrote in the caption.

To be helmed by Theodore Boborol, the comedy film’s working title is “Entitled” and it also features Melai Cantiveros.

This is not the first time Gonzaga and De Vera are working on a movie together.

In 2016, they finished shooting Wenn Deramas’ last comedy flick “Everybody Loves Baby Wendy” before the director passed away.

The movie, however, only premiered on December 5, 2018 via ABS-CBN’s streaming platform iWant.

Related video: