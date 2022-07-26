Few copies of “Critical Times” are available through Red-I’s Bandcamp page. Handout Few copies of “Critical Times” are available through Red-I’s Bandcamp page. Handout

Filipino dub producer Red-I has been one of the busiest musicians during the ongoing pandemic.



Currently, he has an extended play single out with Manila-based Japanese reggae MC Ras Taro titled “Critical Times” (pressed in Japan by Oto Records). The featured song is “War”, a pointed commentary on the numerous armed conflicts affecting life all over the world today.



Like all dub productions there is a variety of mixes for each song. Side A features a Dub War mix and a melodica cut by One Love Keys.



The flipside features “Criminal” with the Horns Cut featuring brass by Dakila Horns.



Just a few weeks ago, a single that he mixed – “What Mek Rasta” performed by Sistah Lore and Filipino dub producer Soulsteppa – was also pressed on seven-inch wax.



Coming within the next few months is a single that he mixed for multi-genre artist Space-Ta and the first ever offering from his own independent record label, Dubplate Pressure Records.



Dubplate Pressure Records will be releasing music from international reggae musicians and dub producers. The initial compilation album features new music from Macka B (United Kingdom), Ranking Joe (Jamaica), and Earl Cunningham (UK) that was mixed by Red-I and mastered by dub producer Vibronics (also from the UK).



And at the start of the pandemic, he also put out – on vinyl, let’s be clear – a new song “Siam Punch“ and an EP, “Killademic“, both released in 2021. Also earlier this year, Red-I was a part of “Sleeper’s Paradise,” the compilation of local reggae and dub music (put out by The Grey Market Records).



Whew!



“There’s more,” he teased.



“Since the shutdown of international and local gigs due to the pandemic, I have focused more on studio work and production. Aside from what has been just put out, I have a lot more waiting to be pressed.”



Red-I is acknowledged to be the first local musician to self-release his own music on vinyl – the 2012 release “Jahdgement Day.”



After his initial release, he put out three extended play singles – Natty Dread, Mystic Revelation, and Kings Music – and his second full-length record, Word Sound Power (all under Oto Records). During that span, Red-I has performed in international festivals exposing his music to a wider audience.



The response to his music has been pretty good, which is why the Japanese indie dub label, Oto Records, has exclusively put out his releases.



“Europe has responded well to our music more so that they have a growing sound system culture over there. We receive a lot of support from the UK largely because of the help of Steve Vibronics. Most of the copies of our music are sold there with few copies only making their way to Asia.”



Few copies of “Critical Times” are available through Red-I’s Bandcamp page.