Actor Orestes Ojeda passes away at 68

Orestes Ojeda rose to stardom in the ‘70s and became the leading man of the likes of the late Amalia Fuentes. Instagram: @orestesojeda

MANILA — Orestes Ojeda, best remembered for movies such as “Scorpio Nights” and “Manila By Night,” has died at 68.

His daughter Lois Nicole Pagalilauan told ABS-CBN News he passed away 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a hospital in Taguig City. Ojeda had a rare form of cancer in the pancreatic region, according to Pagalilauan.

“We’ve been fighting it since last May. He’s been in and out of the hospital until his situation deteriorated this month,” she said.

The family is still finalizing funeral arrangements for Ojeda at The Heritage Park in Taguig. His burial is tentatively set on Sunday.

“Thank you for all the messages of sympathy. It’s all been touching and overwhelming,” Pagalilauan said, also citing the virtues of Ojeda as a thoughtful and caring family man.

Known for his amiable personality in the showbiz and art circles, the Cagayan-born Ojeda, Luis Pagalilauan in real life, rose to stardom in the ‘70s in such movies as “Isang Gabi, Tatlong Lalaki,” “Ang Boyfriend Kong Baduy,” “May Isang Tsuper ng Taxi,” and “Dingding Lang ang Pagitan.”

He also starred in Ishmael Bernal’s “Manila by Night” and Peque Gallaga’s “Scorpio Nights.” He was an A-list leading man, to such actresses as Amalia Fuentes, Celia Rodriguez, Alma Moreno, Anna Marie Gutierrez, Isabel Lopez, and Lorna Tolentino.

Ojeda was also cast as the pivotal priest character in Bonifacio Ilagan’s protest play “Pagsambang Bayan,” directed by Behn Cervantes for the UP Repertory Company in the late ‘70s.

Early on Ojeda already developed a passion for painting. He later made his mark as an art patron at the turn of the century, supporting many veteran and upcoming artists in his galleries Art Cube and Art Verité.