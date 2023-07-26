Liezel Garcia is now married to YouTuber Justin Eagle

MANILA -- Singer Liezel Garcia is now married to her fiance, YouTuber Justin Eagle.

The two finally tied the knot abroad after almost five years of being engaged.

In her Instagram updates, Garcia shared her life's newest milestone as she uploaded photos from their special day.

"Finally! Forever and always," Garcia wrote in one of her posts.

Eagle also uploaded a video on his YouTube channel.

"We are officially Married! Want to thank everyone for their continued support & encouragement over the year's. We look forward to a bright & prosperous & loving future together!" he wrote in the video's description.

Garcia, a former contestant on "Pinoy Dream Academy," announced her engagement to Eagle in August 2018.

In the comment section of her post, Garcia received congratulatory messages from her followers including artists KZ Tandingan, Jona and Richard Poon.

