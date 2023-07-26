ABS-CBN afternoon prime returns with 'Pira-Pirasong Paraiso,' 'Nag-aapoy na Damdamin'

ABS-CBN finally returned to the afternoon primetime block with back-to-back teleseryes "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" on July 25, 2023.

MANILA — ABS-CBN finally returned to the afternoon primetime block on Tuesday with back-to-back teleseryes "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin."

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" made a smooth introduction to Baby's (Loisa Andalio) family composed of Hillary (Elisse Joson), and Kano (Markus Paterson) along with their foster parents Osang (Sunshine Dizon) and Badong (Epy Quizon).

Their family attempted to rob Julius' (Art Acuña) place but his wife Diana (Charlie Dizon) was in the area and called the authorities. Kano shot Baby and the latter pretended to be helping Diana.

Baby was fed up with their situation and Osang helped her escape despite her illness.

Death started the tension in "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" between Philip (JC de Vera) and Lucas (Tony Labrusca).

Javier (Richard Quan) died after Severino (Jeffrey Santos) failed to treat his illness but Lucas pinned his death to the latter.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. and followed by "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

