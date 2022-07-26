MANILA -- Alex Diaz will no longer continue with the upcoming queer reality series "Hello, Searcher."

This was announced by Cornerstone Entertainment in a statement released on Monday.

"With much regret, we officially announce that Alex Diaz will no longer continue with Hello Searcher project as he needs to address some personal matters. CS Entertainment and Black Sheep share the same respect and support with the artist's decision and wishing Alex the best of everything in his future undertakings and endeavors," the statement read.

In his Instagram page, Diaz also uploaded the statement and captioned it with: "Excited for the success of this project and will be cheering from the sidelines!"

It was just last month when Diaz was introduced as the searcher in what is billed as the first-ever BL (boys' love) dating game show by producer Black Sheep.

"Hello, Searcher" is inspired by the hit BL title "Hello, Stranger," which spanned a successful digital series and a movie starring Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara.