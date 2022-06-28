MANILA — Actor Alex Diaz is looking for his real-life spark in the upcoming queer reality series "Hello, Searcher."

Diaz was introduced Tuesday as the searcher in what is billed as the first-ever BL (boys' love) dating game show by producer Black Sheep.

"Hello, Searcher" is inspired by the hit BL title "Hello, Stranger," which spanned a successful digital series and a movie starring Tony Labrusca and JC Alcantara.

Diaz, also a BL series actor via iWantTFC’s "Oh, Mando!", will look for a "spark" among six searchees in the game show to be hosted by Miss Trans Global titlist Mela Habijan.

Potential matches of Diaz are invited to audition through the "Sparks Call," where applicants must state five fun facts about them through "the most creative and personal way possible."

A total of six participants will be selected for the dating show — one of whom will be Diaz's ultimate match.

The premiere date and broadcast platforms of "Hello, Searcher" have yet to be announced.