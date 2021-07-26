LOOK: Sam Pinto glows in maternity shoot

MANILA -- Actress Sam Pinto looked radiant as she posed for her pregnancy shoot as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Anthony Semerad.

On Instagram, Pinto expressed her excitement to meet her bundle of joy as she uploaded photos from her maternity pictorial.

"My love for you will grow every day just like you will. Even still inside my belly," Pinto wrote as a caption to one of her posts.

In her most recent post, Pinto also shared how she accepted the physical changes brought about by pregnancy.

"I welcome the changes in my body. Honestly. This is one of the hardest thing for me to accept. Cause everything is so BIG. My face, belly, feet, and yes my lips — natural filler 'yan girl hahaha. And I hear so much scary, horror stories about pregnancy and giving birth that I’m already getting terrified and nervous just thinking about it. Listening to pregnancy affirmations really really helped me a lot. So if you’re like me momma, you can prep yourself and set your mind. Just Google or search in Spotify or YouTube and type 'pregnancy affirmations'. I listen to them everyday and just makes me feel so much calmer, happier and better," Pinto wrote.

Pinto and Semerad announced through a vlog that they are having a baby girl in May.

Talking about how she felt upon finding out about the pregnancy, Pinto said: “Ako, super mixed emotions kasi after the wedding, we were planning to have a baby maybe two years later pa because we want to enjoy. Happy and scared at the same time.”

Pinto and Semerad also revealed that they are going to name their daughter Mia Aya Semerad. Pinto is due to give birth in August.

After nearly three years of being in a relationship, Pinto and Semerad got engaged in November 2019, and got married last March.

