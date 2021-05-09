Sam Pinto, Anthony Semerad reveal gender, name of baby

MANILA – Newlyweds Sam Pinto and Anthony Semerad are having a little girl.

The couple announced the gender of their baby in Pinto’s most recent vlog, where they talked about how they felt upon finding out about the pregnancy.

“Ako, super mixed emotions kasi after the wedding, we were planning to have a baby maybe two years later pa because we want to enjoy. Happy and scared at the same time,” Pinto said.

Sharing how they broke the news to their respective families, Semerad said: “My family is in Australia so we did a Zoom call to them when we announced the news. They were all so excited.”

Pinto admitted she was nervous when she first told her mom.

“When I took the pregnancy test, I had to take it siguro mga three times. And then I was super crying because again nga, mixed emotions. Your life is going to change kasi. I called my mom, crying. I never call my mom. Super sometimes lang, video call pa. We are not that type of family na we talk all the time because I see them all the time,” she said.

“So when I call, a video call, sometimes it’s like, ‘Why is she calling?’ Pinakita ko yung tatlong pregnancy test and they were all positive. She was so happy. I was so scared. I had no idea what she would say or how she would react. But she was so happy,” she added.

Towards the latter part of the video, the two also revealed they decided to name their daughter Mia Aya Semerad.

“Because we really love the ocean, Mia [means] queen of the ocean so it’s the perfect name. Aya is a very lucky name,” Semerad explained.

Currently 23 weeks pregnant, Pinto is due to give birth in August.

After nearly three years of being in a relationship, Pinto and Semerad got engaged in November 2019, and got married last March.

