Kathryn, Daniel celebrate 8th anniversary with a duet on 'ASAP'

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla marked their eighth year as a couple with a duet on “ASAP Natin To.”

Treating their fans with a special number, the two took the stage of the variety show on Sunday to do their own version of the Eraserheads' “With A Smile.”

Sending their supporters abuzz, Bernardo and Padilla’s number immediately trended on social media with the hashtag #KathNielCelebr8OnASAP making it to the trending topics list on Twitter Philippines.

