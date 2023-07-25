Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon done filming 'A Very Good Girl'

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly De Leon have wrapped filming for their upcoming movie “A Very Good Girl.”

Bernardo shared on Instagram a few clips and pictures from their wrap party, saying she cannot believe they are already done doing the movie.

“Had the best time working on this project because of these talented and beautiful people,” she captioned her post.

“Thank you for making this my happiest and most unforgettable shooting experience to date. Congratulations to us!!” Bernardo added.

Aside from Bernardo and de Leon, “A Very Good Girl” also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

"It's such an honor because I will be working, she agreed to work with me, with the one and only Ms. Dolly de Leon. For sure marami akong matututunan sa kanya. I can't wait to meet her again… What a great honor na gumawa at nabigyan niya ako ng oras," Bernardo said previously.