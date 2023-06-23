MANILA – Kapamilya stars Jake Ejercito and Angel Aquino are joining Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon in the upcoming film “A Very Good Girl.”

On Friday, ABS-CBN finally revealed the movie's key cast members which also include Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

Chie Filomeno was already previously announced as part of the movie's cast.

Earlier this month, Bernardo teased that they have started filming “A Very Good Girl.”

Directed by Petersen Vargas and written by Marionne Dominique Mancol, "A Very Good Girl" will have Carmi Raymundo as the creative manager and Daniel Saniana as the creative supervisor.

"It such an honor because I will be working, she agreed to work with me, with the one and only Ms. Dolly de Leon. For sure marami akong matututunan sa kanya. I can't wait to meet her again… What a great honor na gumawa at nabigyan niya ako ng oras," Bernardo said previously.



