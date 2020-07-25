MYX Awards 2020: SB19 wins big in first-ever virtual edition of awards show

MANILA -- SB19 reigned supreme at the MYX Music Awards on Saturday night, winning two of the major awards along with New Artist of the Year, a definite high point in the young career of the K-pop-inspired boy group whose breakout year was marred by the pandemic forcing cancellations of a major concert and fan-meet.

The effects of the COVID-19 health crisis could be felt through the fact that the awards show was pushed towards the online sphere, shown to fans via YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok.

But despite this threat of it being defined as just that --a show held online because there's a ban on mass gatherings-- it managed to still be a fun event, filled with special recorded performances, a touching tribute in honor of OPM legend Francis M, and surprise presenters that included the likes of LANY's Paul Klein and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The big winner of the awards show, decided by fans and artists' votes, was SB19, who took home Song of the Year for "Go Up" and was named Artist of the Year.

The pair of major recognitions are a testament to their meteoric rise to fame, and the group, composed of Sejun, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin, could have definitely hit higher highs if not for the pandemic.

"Baguhan lang po talaga kami sa industry," Sejun said after accepting the award, humbly admitting that they are not entirely sure if they are deserving of it. "Basta ang masasabi ko lang po is maraming, maraming salamat sa mga sumuporta sa amin."

The other winners were James Reid and Nadine Lustre for their music video "Summer" and K-pop stars BTS, who won International Video of the Year.

Below is a full list of the winners:

Main categories:

Artist of the Year: SB19

Music Video of the Year: “Summer” - James Reid and Nadine Lustre

Song of the Year: “Go Up” - SB19

New Artist of the Year: SB19

Rock Video of the Year: “Come Inside of My Heart” - IV of Spades

Urban Video of the Year: “Fiend” - James Reid feat. Just Hush

Mellow Video of the Year: “Mabagal” - Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre

MYX Celebrity VJ of the Year: Gino Roque and Kiara Takahashi

International Video of the Year: “Boy With Luv” - BTS feat. Halsey

Special awards: