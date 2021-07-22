LOOK: Arci Munoz wows with bikini body in Siargao

MANILA -- While the summer season has officially been over in the Philippines for quite a while now, that did not stop Kapamilya actress Arci Munoz from enjoying her break in Siargao.

Munoz once again wowed her fans as she flaunted her sexy figure on the beach.

Seen by her over 4 million followers, Munoz's bikini shots easily garnered hundreds of thousands of likes.

This wasn't the first time Munoz became a "fitspiration" to her followers.

In the past years, she has chronicled her beach trips every summer and similarly wowed fans with her figure.

Late last year, Munoz became a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force Reserve (PAFR) Command after finishing her basic citizen military training along with her good friend, JM de Guzman.

Munoz’s last project with ABS-CBN was “Walang Hanggang Paalam” which also starred Angelica Panganiban, Paulo Avelino and Zanjoe Marudo. Prior to that, she was last seen in the afternoon series “Pamilya Ko.”