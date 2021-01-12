'Thicker at 32': Arci Munoz wows with new bikini photos

MANILA – Arci Munoz is heating up social media by sharing her bikini photos by the beach as she turns a year older.

Now 32, Munoz made fun of her pictures by accompanying it with witty captions.

In one of her photos where she can be seen fishing, Munoz said: “Isda, parang lovelife ko mailap!”

Another photo shows the actress holding her head while onboard a motorboat. “Yung alam mo na wala ka na sa calendario. Shakeet sa ulo besh,” she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, her latest post on Tuesday showed Munoz striking a pose while taking a dip. “Thicker at 32,” she said.

Late last year, Munoz became a sergeant of the Philippine Air Force Reserve (PAFR) Command after finishing her basic citizen military training along with her “Pamilya Ko” leading man and good friend, JM de Guzman.

Currently, Munoz can be seen in the ABS-CBN series “Walang Hanggang Paalam” which also stars Angelica Panganiban, Paulo Avelino and Zanjoe Marudo. Prior to that, Munoz was last seen in the afternoon series “Pamilya Ko.”

