Yassi Pressman goes public with new relationship

MANILA — Actress Yassi Pressman went public Thursday with her current relationship as she greeted her boyfriend on his birthday through an Instagram post.

Pressman, 27, shared a photo of her kissing her partner, whom she tagged as Jon Semira, while on a boat ride in Amsterdam.

In the photo’s caption, she wrote: “HBD [heart emoji] so happy with where life has brought us, so lucky to have you calm my anxieties, hold my hand, push me to become better & empower me.”

“I promise to keep giving u surprise cheek kisses at random times of the day even when u think i'm kulit,” Pressman added.

According to Semira’s public Instagram account with Pressman tagged, he is part of or is heading numerous entrepreneurial ventures, including the pet accessories store Presidential Paws and the personal care line Wavee Works.

Pressman’s birthday greeting for Semira also marked the first time she made a direct indication of being romantically involved.

Pressman, 27, was last linked to her “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” leading man Coco Martin. She, however, has consistently denied having romantic ties with the actor over the years they were paired on screen.