Planetshakers adds PH concert tour date on September 9

MANILA — Christian band Planetshakers announced Thursday that it will be adding another concert date for its return to the Philippines.

In an announcement, Planetshakers said its "Greater Tour" will have a second night on September 9 at 8 p.m. at SM Mall of Asia Arena.

"Saturday is officially SOLD OUT!! So we have added a NEW DATE - Friday, September 9th at 8 pm!! Tickets go on sale TODAY at 5 pm at SMTickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets nationwide," it said.

Planetshakers earlier announced that it is returning to the country for a concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on September 10.

Tickets ranging from P600 to P1,600 are on sale at SMTickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets nationwide.

Planetshakers is a contemporary worship music band formed in 2000 for Planetshakers Church in Melbourne, Australia.