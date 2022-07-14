Planetshakers coming to MOA Arena on September 10

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Christian band Planetshakers announced Thursday that it is returning to the Philippines for a concert later this year.

In an announcement, Planetshakers said its "Greater Tour" will be held at SM Mall of Asia Arena on September 10.

"PHILIPPINES, we are so excited to be back in Manila, the Philippines in September 2022!" the band said in a Facebook post.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. July 21 at SMTickets.com and all SM Ticket outlets nationwide. Ticket prices range from P600 to P1,600.

Planetshakers is a contemporary worship music band formed in 2000 for Planetshakers Church in Melbourne, Australia.