Handout photo.

MANILA — The K-drama series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" has topped the charts of Netflix for two consecutive weeks.

According to a report by Netflix, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" took the top spot on the Global Top 10 charts in the non-English TV category.

As of July 11, the show recorded a global streaming time of 45.58 hours, up 90 percent compared to last week. It is also at the top in 8 countries and part of the top 10 in 22 countries.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" airs in 31 different languages through Netflix "and is anticipated to bring even more positive outcomes with its global reception."

“Netflix captured the feel-good healing powers of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' from the beginning stages of its production and decided to invest early on. I think it’s meaningful that it led to a virtuous cycle of helping not only the broadcasting company but also the creative industry,” Netflix said in a statement.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is currently at the No. 2 spot on the charts in the Philippines.

Series writer Moon Ji won said the character of Woo Youngwoo makes it different from other legal dramas.

"What makes 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' so different is the character, Woo Youngwoo. Once she takes on a case, it takes a turn that viewers could not have seen anywhere else before," she said.

Park Eun Bin, who plays the role of Woo Youngwoo, said the character's sincerity made her different.

"I focused on Youngwoo’s sincere heart. I thought I might limit the possibilities of Woo Youngwoo if I took a careful or defensive stance, so I tried to take in as many different approaches as possible," she said.

"In particular, I didn’t want to limit Youngwoo’s character, so I was really open to all possible options in expressing Youngwoo’s heart freely. Since Youngwoo is such a spirited and courageous person, I learned a lot from her character."

Asked about the good reception of the show, she said: "I am truly grateful for global viewers who explore Youngwoo’s world with us. Welcome to the world of Woo Youngwoo! Please remember to stay tuned until the very end!"

"I’m honored and touched that 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'/ is loved not just in Korea, but also overseas as well! Please continue to watch until the final episode 16. Thank you to all for your love and support for us," Kang Tae-oh added.

"I’m moved and glad that this drama can warm your hearts, especially since you might be worn out from these trying times. 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' has now aired almost halfway! Please stay tuned until the end, since there’s a lot of entertainment coming your way!" Kang Ki Young added.

RELATED VIDEO: