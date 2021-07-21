LOOK: Jodi Sta. Maria, Raymart Santiago in rare photo together

MANILA — In a rare moment since their romance made headlines in September 2020, a photo of Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago, both known to be fiercely private, has finally come to light.

Jodi Sta. Maria (second from right) is seen with her boyfriend Raymart Santiago (middle) in this photo shared by Shaina Magdayao (right-most) on Tuesday. Instagram: @shaina_magdayao

The photo, where Sta. Maria is seen leaning on Santiago, was posted Wednesday by the actor’s “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” co-star Shaina Magdayao.

Magdayao is also seen in the photo, along with other close friends, taken during a celebration of Santiago’s birthday.

Santiago turned 48 on July 20.

“Lumuwas ang probinsyana for this man,” Magdayao captioned the photo on Instagram Stories, greeting Santiago on his birthday.

In a separate post, Magdayao also shared a behind-the-scenes clip of a scene from “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” showing Santiago.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Happiest birthday, my dear Kuya Mart,” the actress wrote. “Grateful for your presence as my kuya and for the friendship. God bless you more and more.”

Magdayao is also known to have a close friendship with Sta. Maria.

Sta. Maria and Santiago have kept a low profile since news of their relationship made the rounds in late 2020. In fact, they have not been seen together in public, nor have they posted about each other on social media.