WATCH: Music video of 'Hindi Ko Kaya' stars Paulo Avelino, Charlie Dizon

MANILA – Following the success of their movie “Fan Girl,” Paulo Avelino and Charlie Dizon have reunited once again, this time in the music video of Zack Tabuldo’s “Hindi Ko Kaya.”

The music video was directed by Antoinette Jadaone, who likewise helmed Avelino and Dizon’s movie.

The clip of the new OPM track was unveiled on July 17 through the YouTube channel of Tabuldo.

As of writing, the music video already has over 168,000 views.

Meanwhile, “Fan Girl” continues to stream on Netflix.

At one point, the movie landed in the Top 10 most viewed title on Netflix Philippines.

"Fan Girl" is about how "an infatuated fan finds an unexpected way to meet her celebrity crush and discovers a dark reality behind the facade of fame and her fantasy world."

It had its world premiere at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival last year.

The Jadaone masterpiece reached a wider audience when it was released as an entry to the 2020 Metro Manila Film Festival.