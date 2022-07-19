Watch more News on iWantTFC

The stars of “Lyric and Beat” kicked off the series’ media launch Tuesday with energetic numbers that will be seen in the TV musical, once it premieres in August.

“Team Prime Belter,” a group led by Darren Espanto and Sheena Belarmino, performed “Pangarap Kong Pangarap Mo” at the Dolphy Theater, where the press event was held.

“Team Werpa,” meanwhile, sang and danced to “Ipaglalaban Ka.” The group consisted of Seth Fedelin, Andrea Brillantes, AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Jeremy G, Awra Briguela and Espanto.

The last number from “Team Werpa 2.0” combined both groups, in a hint of the series’ story about students in pursuit of their dreams by joining their schools’ glee clubs.

Written and directed by Dolly Dulu, “Lyric and Beat” features music from ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo, in celebration of his 20th anniversary in the industry.

“Lyric and Beat” will premiere on iWantTFC on August 10.