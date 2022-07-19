MANILA – Angelica Panganiban is glowing as she prepares to welcome her first child with boyfriend Gregg Homan.

In her most recent Instagram post, Panganiban’s friends from the entertainment industry showered her with compliments, saying pregnancy looks really good on her.

Among those who praised the actress include Bianca Gonzalez, Mariel Rodriguez, Alyssa Valdez, Barbie Imperial, Regine Angeles, Liz Uy, Maris Racal, Glaiza de Castro, Iza Calzado and more.

In the photo, Panganiban is wearing a black body suit paired with an oversized black blazer.

In Panganiban’s announcement of her pregnancy last March 20, she wrote: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.

Homan is Panganiban’s first known non-showbiz boyfriend, after her relationships with fellow celebrities Derek Ramsay, John Lloyd Cruz and Carlo Aquino.