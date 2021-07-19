Star Music releases KD Estrada and Loisa Andalio's 'Saves It'

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the official music video of "Saves It" by KD Estrada and Loisa Andalio.

Directed by Joshue Isaac Dizon, the video starring Chico Alicaya and Amanda Zamora was uploaded on the YouTube channel of Star Music over the weekend.

Composed by Estrada himself, "Saves It" was arranged by Tommy Katigbak and produced by Rox Santos. It is part of the official soundtrack of thge 2021 iWantTFC series "Unloving U," which stars Andalio and her boyfriend Ronnie Alonte.

Estrada, who was also part of “Unloving U,” is now a member of the group Squad Plus.

Just last month, Estrada and Singaporean artist Haven recorded a Chinese version of Daniel Padilla and Moira dela Torre's hit "Mabagal."