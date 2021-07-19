LOOK: John Lloyd Cruz, ABS-CBN chief Carlo Katigbak meet

Actor John Lloyd Cruz, ABS-CBN President and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and Crown Artist Management’s Marilen Roa Nuñez pose for a photo. Instagram: @marilenroanunez

MANILA — John Lloyd Cruz, a homegrown artist of ABS-CBN, recently met with the network’s president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, with a snap of the reunion making the rounds online.

The photo was posted Sunday by Marilen Roa Nuñez of Crown Artist Management, which currently handles the showbiz career of Cruz.

Crown was founded by Maja Salvador, who, like Cruz, was formerly a talent of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic.

Nuñez, who is also seen in the photo, did not indicate the circumstance of the meeting, when she uploaded it through Instagram Stories.

It, however, triggered speculation on social media, with fans of both Cruz and Salvador guessing whether the meeting was by chance, or specifically for a project in the offing.

Cruz had gone on hiatus from showbiz starting in October 2017, when he was still with Star Magic, until this year, when he formally signed with Crown.

Salvador, meanwhile, formally announced departing Star Magic in March, after 18 years with the talent agency.