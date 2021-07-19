Concert review: Happiness is infectious in Vice Ganda's Gandemic'

Vice Ganda with Beks Batallion

MANILA -- In his first digital concert, “Gandemic,” Vice Ganda kicked off immediately with over-the-top opening numbers like Zedd’s “Beautiful Now,” followed by Calvin Harris and Alesso’s “Under Control” and Krewella’s “Alive.”

Resplendent in eye-popping outfits, Vice Ganda was in his element, backed up onstage by the G-Force dancers. Expectedly, there was no audience, yet he gave his all in performing.

“Ang sarap ng pakiramdam na makabalik ako sa stage at makapag-perform pa rin ako sa gitna ng pandemya,” Vice Ganda told his virtual audience. “It has been a while since I did a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum.”

So why did he stage a “Gandemic” concert? “Isa lang ang intention ko bukod sa kumita din,” Vice Ganda quipped. “Gusto kong magkaroon tayo ng sandali na kalimutan man lang natin ang mga ginagawa natin. Kasi masyado na tayong stressed.

“Masyado na tayong tulala. Masyado na tayong malungkot. Kaya pause muna tayo kahit sandali lang. Tumawa lang tayo. Pagtawanan natin ang mga kabalbalan na gagawin ko. Kalimutan natin ang kainisan sa buhay.

“Tumawa lang tayo ng tumawa. Kaya kayong nasa bahay, I feel you. I know what you’re going through. Kaya smile ka muna. Sisiguraduhin ko na pangingitiin ko kayo, patatawanin at pahahalakhakin. Bago matapos ang pandemya, mayroon tayong isang masayang pinagsamahan na maaalala.”

Vice Ganda in 'Gandemic'

Comedy is second skin to Vice Ganda. Even in the daily noontime program, “It’s Showtime,” he always delivers a prolific output in front of the camera.

So what is “Gandemic” and why was he compelled to stage the show? “Gandemic” is that "infectious laughter and happiness caused by a Vice that is called Ganda,” he said. “This infectious happiness and laughter have been occurring around the world, crossing international boundaries.”

“Ano ba remedy kapag maininit at ulo natin, 'di ba tawa? So samahan niyo ako. Chill muna tayo. Good vibes lang. Masaya ‘to. Relax lang kayo.”

He mashed up a new song, “Samahan Mo Ako,” by hip-hop rap artist Je with the hilarious Tagalog lyrics of “Don’t Worry, Be Happy.”

Vice Ganda in 'Gandemic'

“Walang franchise ang istasyon, abang-abang na lang sa next election,” Vice Ganda sang. “Ikaw ay hindi maganda, tumabi ka na lang sa mas chaka.”

“Ayaw mag-Epoxy ng syota mo, patawagan mo na lang kay Raffy Tulfo,” he added.

Vice Ganda apparently didn’t worry about using foul language onstage even in the translation of lyrics. He cursed all he wanted for a good laugh. Bleeps were non-existent.

Vice Ganda and Ice Seguerra

Celebrity guests joined Vice Ganda in song and dance numbers, from Ice Seguerra to Hashtags even the Beks Battalion (Chad Kinis, MC and Lassy).

The biggest surprise of the night was the appearance of Anne Curtis, who joined Vice Ganda in a live duet medley.

Vice Ganda was truly pleased when Curtis easily gave her nod to perform in “Gandemic.”

“Kinakabahan ako,” said Curtis, who merely received the songs she needed to study. “Ikaw lang talaga makakapagpalabas sa akin ng ganito,” she told Vice Ganda.

They rendered Colbie Caillat’s “Bubbly,” Pussycat Dolls’ “Stick With You,” Tamia’s “Officially Missing You,” Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” Beyonce’s “Irreplaceable” and Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Call Me Maybe.”

“Suntok sa buwan when I invited Anne to perform,” Vice Ganda said. “I would understand if you said no. Pero ang saya ko when you agreed. Ang pinakamasayang part, gusto ka naming makita kita ulit.”

Vice Ganda and Anne Curtis

Seguerra finally got to guest in Vice Ganda’s concert and together, they beautifully rendered an acoustic version of “Titanium.” She was joined by Vice Ganda onstage when they sang “True Colors” and “Over the Rainbow.”

“Continue sharing us your songs, your heart, your soul,” Vice Ganda told Seguerra. “Thank you so much for adding beauty to the colors of the rainbow.”

Surprisingly, Vice Ganda penned a heart-wrenching love song, “Mahal Ako ng Mahal Ko,” last year, which he rendered in the concert.

Streamed on KTX.ph, “Gandemic” had Marvin Querido as musical director.