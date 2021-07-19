Actor Josh Colet, VJ Dani Mortel get engaged

Josh Colet and Dani Mortel have been a couple for over two years. Instagram: @joshcolet, @daniellemortel

MANILA — Actor Josh Colet and former MYX VJ Dani Mortel are engaged, the couple announced on Monday.

On Instagram, the “Los Bastardos” star shared photos of his now-fiancée’s hand with their diamond engagement ring.

Mortel, meanwhile, shared snaps of the wedding proposal, which was witnessed by family members.

Mortel opted for a playful caption, imagining her shared pet dog with Colet reacting to the milestone.

Colet and Mortel have been a couple for over two years. They celebrated their second anniversary in May.

During the pandemic, the couple launched together a virtual program, "Let More," the result of their common passion for fitness.