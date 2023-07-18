Kris Aquino explains why she broke up with Mark Leviste

Kris Aquino once again turned to social media to open up about her past relationship with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

In her latest Instagram post, Aquino admitted she only gave her followers a “cleansed version” of why she ended her relationship with Leviste.

Further elaborating on her side of the story, she said: “I didn't lie when I said a long distance relationship is difficult. BUT I saw he has many dreams left to fulfill and many obligations to the people who gave him their vote. Sadly, I'm in the battle of my life precisely because I'm doing all I can to save my life because my 2 sons still need me.”

Aquino acknowledged Leviste's full life beyond being responsible for her.

“I'm realistic enough that Marc has a life beyond trying to help take care of me. I apologize for seeming selfish but why will I add stress in my life when I see his posts enjoying himself when I am suffering 8,000 miles away?” she said.

“If we had tried to stay together as a couple the ending would still be the same, tao rin ako na mapipikon at magtatampo dahil mararamdaman kong, hindi ba niya naisip ang hirap na pinagdadaanan ko?” she added.

With this in mind, Aquino said she took it upon herself to just end it.

“Kaya minabuti ko nang sa akin nang manggaling kasi nakita at naramdaman kong hindi siya handa sa responsibilidad ng seryosong relasyon kasama ang isang babae na tinatanggap ang realidad na yung buhay nya ngayon ay pinahiram na oras lamang ng Diyos,” she said.

To end her post, Aquino stressed that they are not at odds with each other but are simply not meant to be together.

“Pareho kaming may karapatan na mabuhay sa paraan na pinakapayapa ang mga puso namin. i'm keeping my word that he will never read nor hear me saying anything negative about him because what for? We're not enemies, we just weren't meant for each other.”

