Kris Aquino takes a pause from relationship with Mark Leviste

Kris Aquino has broken up with Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

The former Kapamilya TV host turned to social media on Monday night (Manila time) to share a gratitude post for Leviste for all the things he’s done for her as she undergoes several treatments for her autoimmune diseases.

“This is a long overdue gratitude post. Marc (yes it’s with a C) @markleviste is leaving to go home to fulfill his obligations to his Batangas constituents,” she began.

“Nobody I’ve ever been in a relationship with has ever given me as much love & encouragement. He wasn’t only my boyfriend, he became my best friend and confidante, talagang maaasahan. The usage of WAS is correct,” she added.

Since her condition has gotten “progressively worse,” Aquino said she had asked Leviste for a pause knowing that a long-distance relationship would not work for them.

“I asked Marc for a pause because with my condition the way it is now, I’m self aware enough to know that a long distance relationship will be next to impossible for us to maintain. For the Filipinos working all over the world, I know I’m blessed to have Kuya Josh & Bimb with me -- but most moms reading this will agree, we don’t want our kids to suffer from anxiety about our health, especially kung solo parent ka like me,” she said.

Aquino also took time to thank Leviste’s children.

“To A.L. and C.L. thank you for being so warm, polite, appreciative and so easy to get along. Like I promised while your dad’s not around consider the home we’ve leased to be yours as well,” she said.

Towards the end of her post, Aquino said Leviste will always have a place in her heart.

“Thank you Marc for being here for me especially when my 2 ‘giants’ went home BUT our reality is that there’s a Pacific Ocean that divides us, a 15 hour time difference, and a 13 hour flight. You know how much I believe in you and the last thing I want is to be an obstacle in your career as a public servant. This isn’t just a line, you will always have a place in my heart.”

In the end, Aquino thanked Leviste for making her experience the magic of “once upon a time” again.

“We may not have had our ‘happily ever after’ but being sick has really taught me to look at the glass half full- thank you for giving me the chance to again experience the magic of Once Upon a Time,” she said.

