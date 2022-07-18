SB19’s A’TIN in the running for Billboard’s Fan Army crown

SB19 members Justin, Pablo, Ken, Josh, and Stell pose with A’TIN, or fans of the supergroup, after a performance in May 2022. Twitter: @sb19official

MANILA — A’TIN, the fanbase of Filipino supergroup SB19, is in the running for top recognition in this year’s Billboard Fan Army Face-Off.

A’TIN, derived from the Filipino translation of “ours” and pronounced as 18, is one of the last two standing fan groups vying for the 2022 crown, alongside STAY of the K-pop act Stray Kids.

The finalists were narrowed down from a list of 64 fandoms of international artists, according to Billboard.

The voting for the final round, where A’TIN and STAY are competing to be named Billboard’s 2022 Fan Army, will run until July 19, 12 p.m. E.T. (midnight of July 20 in Manila).

Your support has brought us amazing achievements. 🏆

SB19 earlier made Billboard history when “Bazinga” overtook BTS’ “Butter” as the track with the most weeks as atop the Hot Trending Songs chart, which is driven by social media buzz, in January.

“Your support has brought us amazing achievements,” SB19 told its loyal fans through its official pages. “We’d like to thank you, A'TIN, for your efforts all throughout the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off!”

The winner of the Billboard voting competition will be announced on July 19.

Previous winners include Super Junior’s E.L.F (twice), T-ara’s Queens (thrice), and BIGBANG’s VIPs.