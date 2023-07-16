MANILA - Members of the K-Pop supergroup The Boyz -- Sangyeon, Jacob, Younghoon, Hyunjae, Juyeon, Kevin, New, Q, Haknyeon, Sunwoo and Eric -- delivered on their promise to give Filipino “Deobis” a night they won’t forget.

The South Koreans returned to Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, July 15, for their first-ever solo concert in the country.

“We are so very happy to be back in Manila. We actually came here as part of a line-up and to be able to play in the same venue with our own show with our fans who have been waiting a long-time to see us,” Kevin said in an interview.

“We made sure we will give them the best day of their life,” Eric said.

The idol added the group feels very lucky they have “such passionate and dedicated fans.”

“All the things they prepared from the lamp post to the shirts— it is all so heartwarming,” he noted.

The Boyz explained that “half of their energy comes from the audience.”

“To be able to have fun with a lot of fans that love and support us means a lot,” Eric shared.

Thus, it is no surprise that the artists considered the pandemic years as the most challenging period of their career.

“I think this will apply for many artists not just us. But over the COVID pandemic, not being able to see our fans, to solely perform for camera lens is quite draining for us,” Kevin said.

“To have the audience back and having fun means a lot,” Eric chimed in.

Although The Boyz’ reach was limited to the the digital landscape during the height of the global health crisis, it did not stop them from connecting with their fans— and even pulling new ones.

“Na-discover ko po yung The Boyz noong naka-isolate ako. Nagbigay sila ng light sa buhay ko,” pandemic Deobi Alea Bianca shared.

“[Noong pandemic] naging sobrang comforting ng mga kanta nila para sa akin,” Eka enthused.

Jacob revealed a comeback is lined up after their “Zeneration” tour— and he hopes the boyband will be able to return to the stage and reunite with their Filipino Deobis.

“We are always trying to prepare new things for our fans. Hope fans can expect more great music from us. And hopefully we can come back and perform that song as well,” he teased.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.