Madlang People! Game na game sa pasabog performance ang hatid sa atin ni Kapuso star JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE this Monday sa It's Showtime! Abangan! 💙☀️💜



Subscribe, follow and watch us LIVE!https://t.co/6a3FbJJ7pphttps://t.co/FA9ip4yRhxhttps://t.co/kJcqr7VPM7 pic.twitter.com/bgMW718unO — It's Showtime (@itsShowtimeNa) July 16, 2023

MANILA — OPM and Kapuso singer Julie Anne San Jose will grace the "It's Showtime" stage on Monday, the noontime program said.

"Madlang People! Game na game sa pasabog performance ang hatid sa atin ni Kapuso star JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE this Monday sa It's Showtime! Abangan!" the show said in a tweet on Sunday.

ABS-CBN and GMA marked a historic milestone on Philippine television last July 1 when "It's Showtime!" officially debuted on GTV Channel.

The noontime show also airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

During the debut of "It's Showtime" on GTV, Kapuso stars Sanya Lopez and Barbie Forteza joined the opening number of the show.

Before the historic deal, GMA and ABS-CBN partnered in co-producing the primetime drama series “Unbreak My Heart,” collaborated on future films, and embarked on cross-airing international shows through iWantTFC platform.

RELATED VIDEO: