Actor-director Ricky Rivero passes away

Actor-director Ricky Rivero. From River's Instagram account

MANILA - Actor-director Ricky Rivero has died early Sunday morning, his sister confirmed. He was 51 years old.

“He passed away at 2:25 this morning,” Beverly Salvador-Quintela wrote in a message.

No cause of death has been disclosed as of this writing but Rivero was reported to have suffered from a stroke in May.

Rivero started as a teen actor in the 1980s. He was part of the movie "Ninja Kids” and was also a former star of “That's Entertainment.”

He was one of the directors of ABS-CBN teleseryes "Mula sa Puso" in 2012, “Eva Fonda” and “Forevermore.”

In 2011, Rivero made headlines after he was involved in a stabbing incident in his own home. He was stabbed 17 times but survived by driving himself to a hospital.