Digitally restored 'Captain Barbell' starring Dolphy to be streamed online

MANILA -- Here's your chance to watch the digitally restored and remastered version of the 1973 classic Dolphy film "Captain Barbell."

On Thursday, ABS-CBN Film Restoration announced that it will have a one-time streaming of "Captain Barbell" this month.

The movie will be shown on ABS-CBN Film Restoration's Facebook page for free at 7:30 p.m. on July 22.

"Captain Barbell" is directed by Jose "Pepe" Wenceslao, with screenplay by Ading Fernando and story by Mars Ravelo.

Aside from Dolphy, other stars of the movie include Lotis Key, Panchito, Babalu, Katy de la Cruz, Bayani Casimiro, and Georgie Quizon.

The 1973 classic was restored by Kantana and Wildsound Studios, with poster art made by Justin Besana.

Last week, family, friends, and fans of Dolphy marked his ninth death anniversary.

Dolphy died on July 10, 2012 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 83.

