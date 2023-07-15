The cast of ‘Pira-Pirasong Paraiso’ pose at the red carpet premiere at the Trinoma Mall in Quezon on July 15, 2023. Maria Tan ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Kapamilya leading ladies owned Saturday night as they graced the screening of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Pira-pirasong Paraiso.”

Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, Charlie Dizon, and Elisse Joson led the cast of the new Kapamilya afternoon series, a collaboration of ABS-CBN and TV5, in the red carpet premiere of the show at a mall in Quezon City.

The nearly 3-minute clip shows Diana (Dizon) on a quest to find her siblings, with Baby (Andalio) pretending to be one of them. Meanwhile, Angela (Ilacad) is a writer who is looking into the mystery of Baby.

Also joining the cast are Ronnie Alonte, KD Estrada, Joseph Marco, Epy Quizon, Art Acuña, Markus Paterson, Sunshine Dizon, and Argel Saycon.

Veteran actress Snooky Serna will also have a special participation in the series.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will air weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

Here are some of the snaps during the red carpet premiere.