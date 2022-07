MANILA -- British pop singer Anne-Marie is coming to Manila for a one-night show, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced on Friday.

The Manila concert will be part of the singer's Dysfunctional Tour. It will be held at the New Frontier Theater on October 16.

Tickets to the concert will go on sale beginning July 19 at 10 a.m. via TicketNet.

Anne-Marie is known for her hits "2002", "FRIENDS", "Rockabye", "Kiss My (Uh Oh)" and "Birthday."