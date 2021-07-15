Amy Perez mourns death of comedian Hans Mortel

MANILA — Amy Perez took to social media to mourn the death of her friend and former co-host, Hans Mortel.

Posting a black and white photo of her with Mortel on Instagram, Perez thanked the comedian for all their good times together.

"Salamat sa love mo at lahat ng magaganda nating memories together. You will always be my favorite 'Sawsawero,'" she said.

"I will miss you. No more pain. Rest now in the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. My deepest sympathy to his family," she added.

Mortel rose to wider popularity in 2010 when he co-hosted the TV5 show "Face to Face" with Perez, who is now with ABS-CBN.

The comedian died after a three-month bout with pneumonia, as confirmed by his sister on Wednesday.