Comedian-host Hans Mortel dies

Hans Mortel rose to wider popularity in 2010 when he co-hosted ‘Face to Face’ with Amy Perez. Facebook: Hans Mortel

MANILA — Comedian-host Hans Mortel, known to TV viewers for his stint in “Face to Face,” has passed away, a family member announced on Wednesday.

On Facebook, his sister, Jean Mortel Chupunco, wrote: “Gone too soon! You fought a hard battle. Thank you for giving it your all. I know you tried so hard for us. It’s ok, you fought for 3 months. We fought the battle with you. And now you can rest in peace.

“I will be comforted by the thought that you’re with Papa and Mama Azon now. And you’re face to face with our Lord. It hurts so bad, to let you go, but you deserve to rest. Know that we love you and we always will.”

Mortel had been battling “pneumonia in [an] immunocompromised state,” according to a fundraiser for his medical expenses which Jean had set up on June 11 via GoFundMe.

In a July 2 update, Jean said her brother has been placed under intensive care.

“Hans was in coma for 3 days and woke up,” Jean wrote at the time. “We knew then that he is desperately fighting to stay alive, the same way, we his family are trying everything we can to sustain his medical necessities.”

Mortel’s family has yet to announce details of his wake.

Mortel was a regular at comedy bars, before rising to wider popularity in 2010, when she co-hosted “Face to Face” with Amy Perez on TV5.

He has also been credited by screen superstar Vice Ganda for helping launch his career, after Mortel “discovered” him at a comedy bar.