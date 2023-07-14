P-pop group DIONE releasess first-ever ballad 'Pangako'

MANILA -- The talents of PPOP rising girl group DIONE shone in their first-ever ballad “Pangako.”

From their catchy pop bliss tracks, Clara, Ella, Joyden, and DK this time gifted their fans TALI, with a melancholic but hopeful piece, worthy of being in a blockbuster official soundtrack.

“Sa mga songs namin, sa lyrics, gusto namin hindi lang maka-relate mga tao, ma-comfort din,” DK said.

The intimate piece, which the girls said is a “love letter,” features sincere, longing vocals and well-thought harmonies.

But apart from the ballad highlighting the four-piece’s vocal prowess and diversity, it also flaunted their knack at songwriting.

“Gusto namin everyday parang giving pa din lyrics na sinulat namin,” Ella noted.

The quartet admitted, however, the process of writing a ballad was challenging.

“Since 'di pa po namin naranasan, naubusan kami ng words na isusulat since 'di namin naranasan talaga. Parang 'di siya relatable or sincere ganon feeling kaya challenging. Piniga namin utak namin,” DK revealed.

“'Yun dilemma namin at the time. Binigay sa 'min na piece— pag ballad love song or heartbreak. Sabi namin”hala paano to, puro tayo abutin pangarap.”

According to Clara they were able to jumpstart the process by putting themselves in the shoes of the second lead of their fave Korean dramas.

"We have the second lead syndrome,” they all joked.

“Para maiba naman, napapanuod namin sa K-drama. Kadalasan gusto namin 'yung second lead. Kunware tayo ang second lead. Ganyan po kami mag-internalize,” Joyden elaborated.

“It is a generalized form of waiting. Para po kami may maantay po kami— maging part nito. Para siya pangarap. It is a love letter.”

The meaning and intention of “Pangako,” which is about waiting, however, changed as they worked on it.

“Waiting pa rin kahit hindi sure if may wina-wait pa din,” DK noted.

“Pag tumatagal hindi lang pang relationship, pwede family, friends, pangarap na gusto niyo dumating, pinalawak po namin siya,” she added.

“Para sa mga martyr. It is a song about waiting,” Clara chimed in.

DIONE said they all had a contribution in the making of the track.

“May times na sure na sure kami na parang double sure. Biglang triple sure pa. We have to make sure if nilabas namin it is us,” Clara reasoned.

And as the title siggests, “Pangako” is also a pledge to their fans TALI, who had been and remains to be instrumental in their career.

“Pina-pray na mare-raise flag ng Philippines,” DK said.

“Hindi lang dahil gusto namin mag-perform, ang sarap ng feeling na may naghihintay sa 'yo. Alam mo hinihintay bago ilbas. Na-push namin gumawa ng bago para pakita deserving kami sa support,” she added.