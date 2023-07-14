P-pop group Calista more involved in their music, career

Calista members (from left) Denise, Elle, Anne, Olive and Daine. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Since Pinoy girl group Calista debuted in 2022 with the catchy track “Race Car,” they had been poised to take on the global stage.

About a year later since kickiong off their journey, Elle, Denise, Olive, Daine, and Anne are now beginning to take the reins.

“Before we let management do their thing. Sila naghain ng concept but as time goes by, nagkaroon kami ng contribution and say sa gusto namin na outfit, mas naging involved kami,” Anne explained.

“Sa latest single namin ‘Ugnayan,’ nagkaroon kami ambag. Nag-share kami kung ano gusto namin mangyari para lahat kami involved talaga,” Elle added.

According to Olive, they will soon release songs they penned themselves. “Ngayon we are starting to write songs and melodies. Ito gusto namin na vibe. Naging collaborative,” she enthused.

The girls also shared that they had been pushing each other to hone their craft and grow their unique brand.

“Nagshe-share kami ng talents sa isa’t isa. Nagtururuan kami ng skills. I'm grateful po sumali ako ng girl group kasi meron ako sila,” Daine revealed.

“Mas naging creative kami as an artist when it comes to music and dance. We have our own flavor. May sporty, allure… Sobrang nakaka-proud siya, iba siya sa paningin ng fans. It is very pleasant and elegant,” Olive noted.

The members hope their forthcoming projects will expand their reach locally and internationally.

“Gusto namin mag-grow at makilala nationwide, worldwide at makagawa iba’t ibang klaseng music,” Elle stated.

“Sana maka-gain kami ng more fans, genuine fans para makakasama namin talaga in good times and bad times and lagi andyan sa 'min,” Anne confessed.

They insisted their fans or A-Listas fueled their success.

“Sobrang laking help po hindi lang sa 'min sa ibang fans ng P-pop, fans talaga base sa entertainment. Sila nagpapa-trend, sumisigaw for us, the efforts. Sobrang love namin sila especially if bago pa lang kami,” Anne said. “Kahit their own little ways, na-appreciate namin.”

Apart from their fans, Calista members said they are also heavily drawing support from each other.

“First months ang hirap mag-adjust kasi ibang members 'di mo pa kilala. Nag-adjust ka pa sa ugali. Pero sobrang saya ako na sumali ako sa girl group. Sa lahat ng struggles mo, may makakasama ka, may makausap ka. May malabasan ka ng sama ng loob,” Daine recalled.

The girls said it did not take long for them to click.

“Nasa isang bahay kami. Doon nag-bonding kami. Talagang solid na samahan namin. Everyday sila nakita ko. Sabay kami sa lahat kumain. Doon kami nagkakaruon gn connection,” Elle recalled.

Daine, meanwhile, said this strong bond helped boost their chemistry onstage.

“Para sa akin andoon pa rin 'yung kaba pero mas malaki excitement nararamdaman ko 'pag nag-perform kami. Ngayon sobrang bonded kami as one sobrang sarap mag-perform. May sarili kaming mundo sa stage na gusto namin i-share sa tao,” she asserted.

Olive continued: “'Pag performance, nagkatinginan kayo, nakakawala ng pagod. Nakaka-boost ng energy.”

While their journey had admittedly been challenging, Calista enthused they are determined to continue pursuing their dreams for themselves, their group, and the P-pop genre.

“May times na nasa audience point of view kami. Speechless kami. 'Di nagsi-sink in sa 'kin na part kami. Ang galing kasi ng P-pop groups like SB19, BINI, BGYO, name it all. Sobrang galing nila na better sila. Sobrang nakaka-proud 'di kami nag-give up,” Anne shared.

Olive went on: “Pag sinabi P-pop it is Philippine pop. This is what Filipinos are made of. Ganito kami ka-creative at marami pa kami mabibigay pa. Iba-ibang energy and vibe which satisfies a lot of fans. It's something else, the top talaga. “

While the girls have undoubtedly come a long way, they stressed their journey with their TALI has only begun.

“Goal namin is create pa more music and mas makilala pa and ma-explore dapat improve as a group,” Elle said.

“Sa akin is to inspire more people na natatakot magsalita or makita talent and to have impact sa industry,” Daine added.

