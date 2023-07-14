Jane Oineza not afraid on being typecast in sexy roles

MANILA -- Actress Jane Oineza, who stars in the upcoming ABS-CBN-TV5 afternoon series "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" is not afraid of being typecast in doing sexy roles.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Thursday at the sidelines of the back-to-back press conference for "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" and "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso," Oineza said she is just doing what is required in the story.

"Kasi hindi rin naman ako namimili. Kung ano ang kailangan doon sa story ay ibibigay ko. Pero hindi dahil kailangan lahat ng gagawin ko eh mature or sexy. (Basta) kung makakatulong at makaka-improve sa kuwento ay willing akong gawin," Oineza explained.

"Dahil ako naman ay always lang akong 'o game, I am up for the challenge.' Mas mahirap pa 'yan, sige game gagawin ko 'yan," she added.

Oineza is just grateful and happy to finally be the lead star in a series

"'Yung paghihintay for this chance, hindi ko hahayaan na masayang 'yon," Oineza said. "Ito talaga yung maituturing ko na talagang first lead serye. ... I am just really happy na all of these are happening now."



Directed by FM Reyes and Benedict Migue, "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" also stars JC de Vera, Tony Labrusca, Ria Atayde, Joko Diaz, Kim Rodriguez, Maila Gumila, Carla Martinez, Aya Fernandez and Nico Antonio.

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" and "Nag-Aapoy na Damdamin" will air weekdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, TFC, A2Z and TV5 starting July 25 at 3 p.m. and 3:50 p.m., respectively. "Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" will also air on Saturdays at 2:30 p.m..

