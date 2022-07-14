WATCH: Isabelle Fuhrman returns for ‘Orphan’ prequel

Screenshot from 'Orphan: First Kill' trailer.

American actress Isabelle Fuhrman is set to reprise her role in the prequel of the psychological thriller "Orphan."

In the trailer of "Orphan: First Kill" released by Paramount, Fuhrman returns as Esther as she goes through her first murder experience. The trailer also introduced her mother played by Julia Stiles.

"There's always been something wrong with Esther," Fuhrman said in an Instagram post.

"Orphan: First Kill" will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus on August 19 and in some select theaters.

Fuhrman was named best actress for her performance in the original "Orphan" at the Fright Meter Awards in 2009.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE: