MANILA -- "Beautiful Scars" hitmaker Maximillian is coming to Manila for for a two-night show.

This was confirmed by UMUSIC Philippines in a social media post on Wednesday.

The Danish singer is set to perform on July 22 at Eastwood Mall and on June 23 at the Venice Grand Canal Mall.



PHILIPPINES! 🇵🇭🫶

The international Beautiful Scars hitmaker @maximillianirl is finally coming to Manila for two exclusive shows at:



📌Eastwood Mall - July 22

📌Venice Grand Canal Mall - July 23



On Instagram, Maximillian expressed his excitement of meeting and performing for his Filipino fans.

"PHILIPPINES, IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING. I can’t wait to meet and play for you all," Maximillian wrote.

Aside from "Beautiful Scars," Maximillian is also known for his songs "On My Mind," "Ripples," and "I Know Better" and "Still Alive."

Early last year, Maximillian released a duet version of his 2019 viral hit “Beautiful Scars” with "Idol Philippines" judge Moira dela Torre.

