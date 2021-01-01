Moira, Maximillian team up for 2021 update of ‘Beautiful Scars’

Danish singer Maximillian and Filipino hitmaker Moira dela Torre. Instagram: @maximillianirl, moirarachelle

MANILA — Danish singer Maximillian released on New Year’s Day a new version of his 2019 viral hit “Beautiful Scars,” this time as a duet with Filipino “hugot” hitmaker Moira dela Torre.

The original song about self-love was a smash hit in the Philippines, reaching triple-platinum status here, and with over 45 million streams on Spotify in 2020 alone.

“I was talking back and forth with my team about how we could show appreciation for all the love and support I received in 2020 from the Philippines,” Maximillian said of what motivated the updated recording.

Through MCA Music, Maximillian was introduced to Moira, whose voice he described as “like one of an angel.”

“We sent recordings back and forth until we were satisfied with the finished product,” he explained. “[It was] super fun! She’s such a sweet person and I’m super stoked we made this collaboration!”

Moira, who marks her first international collaboration with “Beautiful Scars,” said she considers working with Maximillian an “honor,” and credited her loyal fans for “being one of the reasons doors like this open for me.”