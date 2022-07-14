Photos from Baron Geisler and Jamie Evangelista's Instagram accounts

MANILA – It appears that actor Baron Geisler and his wife Jamie Evangelista have patched things up after facing marital problems several months ago.

This after Geisler uploaded a video clip on his Instagram account where he surprised Evangelista on her birthday in a restaurant.

Geisler called some of the restaurant’s crew to give Evangelista a slice of cake while singing the birthday song.

“Love you, baby. To many more years to come. Love you, sweetheart,” Geisler could be heard saying at the end of the video.

Last May, Geisler admitted that his wife was “demanding for an annulment” over his recent struggle with alcoholism.

Geisler, whose alcohol-related controversies have made headlines over the years, said he is seeking treatment anew through Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Jamie and I followed the advice of our sponsors to take a break and seek treatment as we renew our efforts to each work on our program,” he said, as quoted by PUSH.

Geisler married Evangelista in September 2019 in a civil ceremony after a year together. The two had met during Geisler’s rehabilitation stint for a past drug addiction. Evangelista was a psychologist of the facility, according to Geisler.

They have one daughter, 2-year-old Talitha Cumi.

