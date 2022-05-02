Baron Geisler says wife ‘demanding’ annulment

Baron Geisler and Jamie Evanglista got married in a civil ceremony in September 2019.

MANILA – Baron Geisler said that his wife, Jamie Evangelista, is “demanding for an annulment” over his recent struggle with alcoholism.

The actor, 39, opened up about his marriage during the media launch of Vivamax Summer Campaign last week.

Geisler, whose alcohol-related controversies have made headlines over the years, said he is seeking treatment anew through Alcoholics Anonymous.

“Jamie and I followed the advice of our sponsors to take a break and seek treatment as we renew our efforts to each work on our program,” he said, as quoted by PUSH.

“Hopefully, we can soon be back together when emotions are less raw.”

Geisler married Evangelista in September 2019 in a civil ceremony after a year together. The two had met during Geisler’s rehabilitation stint for a past drug addiction. Evangelista was a psychologist of the facility, according to Geisler.

They have one daughter, 2-year-old Talitha Cumi.

Shortly after they wed, Geisler resumed his studies, taking up theology. He finished the degree in late April. In responding to greetings on his achievement, Geisler brought up his current setback as a recovering alcoholic.

“Guys, I appreciate your congratulatory messages but I really did not work that hard to earn a degree in Theology, I take it as a blessing,” he told followers on Instagram. “I am still a work in progress. I’m still in treatment for my alcohol addiction, hoping that I will get better roles in the future.”

He echoed this statement during the Vivamax event, saying he was looking forward to portrayals that reflect his values as “a Christian and my image as a transformed family man.”

Referring to his struggle with alcoholism, he added: “I am not proud of it and it’s taking a toll on my marriage, from my wife who is demanding for an annulment. God bless us all!”