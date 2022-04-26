LOOK: Baron Geisler finally graduates from college

MANILA – Baron Geisler has finally finished college.

On Instagram, the actor shared photos of him along with his batchmates during their college graduation.

“My journey has reached its goal, and opened a way before me. Thank you Lord,” he wrote in the caption.

Geisler also thanked his mentor, saying: “2019 tayo nag-start at eto na po, nasagot ng Panginoon ang aking pangarap makapag tapos ng kolehiyo #itsnevertoolate.”

Geisler earned his bachelor’s degree in theology at the All Nations College.

The controversial actor previously figured in one altercation after another.

But after he settled down and became a family man, Geisler said in a recent interview that he finally found his truth, adding that he is now “aware of who I am.”

Geisler conceded, though, that the stigma of his wrongdoings will always shadow him.

He also said he needs to get to a point where he is strong enough to not be tempted so easily.