Meet contestants who got matched in 'Sparks Camp' finale

MANILA – "Masc" presenting contestants got mutual 'sparks' in the finale of queer dating show "Sparks Camp" aired Wednesday.

In the 8th episode, Bong gave his sparks to Alex but the latter gave his star to Justin and they got matched.

Dan was also consistent and gave his star to Karl but got rejected. Karl, later on gave his sparks to Nick, and got matched.

Bong and Dan were both fan favorites in the show for having discussions on their feminine side and their struggles in dating.

I AM SO EMOTIONAL RN #SparksCampEp8 — Dan | Speak Now (TV) 💜✨ (@danglmn) July 12, 2023

"I AM SO EMOTIONAL RN #SparksCampEp8," Dan said after the episode aired.

Para po sa mga Kekisaursz: 🦖✨ pic.twitter.com/WHMd9OtZAG — Bong Gonzales (@bonggonzales_) July 13, 2023

Bong, meanwhile, expressed his gratitude to represent the femme queers on the show.

"Ilang buwan ko na pong dinadamdam at tinitiis ang pagiging Loti Marie Kondo sa ending ng show pero simula po nung nag-air ang Sparks Camp, hindi ko po inasahan ang pagmamahal at support ng mga Kekisaursz @

Sa totoo lang po, kayo po ang naging dahilan kung bakit nagagawa ko pong ngumiti at magina maligava araw-araw - lalo na no sa mga messages at comments na natatanggap at nababasa ko po simula episode 1 hanggang ngayon," he said.

"KAYA THANKYOUSOMUCH PO SA BAWAT ISA SAINYO & ILOVEYOUALLSOMUCH a friend like you is a dream come true and a blessing in disguise from the heaven's above and beyond the world, the universe rather! EMSZ!!! BASTA MAHAL NA MAHAL KO PO KAYO. Siyempre hindi pa po nagtatapos ang lavan g buhay at lalo na ang lavan ng pagmamahal! Patuloy ko pong iwawagayway ang bandera ng mga Femme, mga Sessy Mae Keratin Smooth at sivempre ng maa Kekisaursz!!!"

All episodes of "Sparks Camp" are available on the Black Sheep YouTube channel.

