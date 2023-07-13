

MANILA – Former “Ang Probinsyano” child star Xymon Pineda, better known as Onyok, has completed his elementary years.

On his Instagram account, Pineda could be seen finishing elementary in style as he was also awarded with honors.

“I'm so proud of you anak! Stay humble,obedient and always trust in the Lord with all your heart,” the caption stated, which appeared to be written by Pineda’s parents.

Pineda rose to fame when he became the cute sidekick of Cardo Dalisay, portrayed by Coco Martin, in the long-running ABS-CBN series “Ang Probinsyano.”

He was one of the original stars of the ABS-CBN program when it premiered in September 2015. As Onyok, he was Cardo’s best friend whose daring streak often got him in harm’s way.

The former child star left the series in May 2017, with Onyok reuniting with his long-lost mother, portrayed by Alessandra de Rossi.

Pineda was also popular for his famous reactions in the series: “Hay nako! Ayos!”

A year before “Probinsyano” bade goodbye on TV, the young actor also joined the past cast members in celebrating the series’ sixth year in 2021.

In 2018, Pineda also joined “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids,” finishing runner up behind the eventual winners TNT Boys.