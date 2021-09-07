MANILA — Xymon Pineda, who portrayed Cardo’s sidekick Onyok in “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano,” is one of the former cast members joining the series’ 6th anniversary celebration.

Pineda was one of the original stars of the ABS-CBN program when it premiered in September 2015. As Onyok, he was Cardo’s best friend whose daring streak often got him in harm’s way.

The former child star departed the series in May 2017, with Onyok reuniting with his long-lost mother, portrayed by Alessandra de Rossi.

“Nakasama ako sa isang sikat na palabas, at sobrang babait ng mga sikat na artista. Nagpapasalamat ako kay Lord kasi ginawa niya akong bahagi ng ‘Ang Probinsyano,’” Pineda said.

Reenacting his signature line as Onyok, Pineda quipped, “Hay nako! Ayos!”

"Happy Anniversary, #FPJsAngProbinsyano !" mula sa gumanap bilang Onyok na si Xymon Pineda! Ka Probinsyano noon, Ka Probinsyano forever! pic.twitter.com/f3fBQOOvwc — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) September 6, 2021

Pineda is the latest ex-“Ang Probinsyano” star to show support for the series as it celebrates its sixth year on air.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs weeknights and is accessible across night platforms: Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

